Home>>
Alien-looking landscape in Qaidam Basin
(Ecns.cn) 09:19, March 28, 2023
Unique alien-looking Yardang landform, a dry area with a landscape formed by wind erosion, in the Qaidam Basin of Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, March 26, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Ma Mingyan)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Dairy products from NW China's Qinghai reach customers across the country
- Herdspeople help ewes give birth in pastures in NW China's Mangya city
- Three Qinghai park photographers win China's "Oscars of world wildlife photography"
- Feature: Sport nourishing ethnic county in NW China
- Photovoltaic industry develops rapidly in NW China's Xining City
- Forestry scientist devoted to greening Qinghai-Tibet Plateau
- Butter sculptures exhibited at Taer Monastery in NW China's Qinghai
- China's Qinghai beefs up clean-energy electricity transmission
- Rare gazelle species spotted on grassland near Qinghai Lake
- Wintering whooper swans seen at Yellow River in NW China's Qinghai
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.