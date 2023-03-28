We Are China

Alien-looking landscape in Qaidam Basin

Ecns.cn) 09:19, March 28, 2023

Unique alien-looking Yardang landform, a dry area with a landscape formed by wind erosion, in the Qaidam Basin of Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, March 26, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Ma Mingyan)

