Photovoltaic industry develops rapidly in NW China's Xining City
A worker works at a workshop of a photovoltaic modules manufacturer in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Feb. 22, 2023. Qinghai is an important clean energy production base in China. In recent years, the photovoltaic industry has developed rapidly in Xining City, and photovoltaic related products are in high demand. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)
