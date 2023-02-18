Home>>
China's furniture industry sees higher profits in 2022
(Xinhua) 14:23, February 18, 2023
BEIJING, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's furniture industry reported profit growth in 2022, data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology showed.
Total profits of enterprises with annual revenue of at least 20 million yuan (2.91 million U.S. dollars) stood at 47.12 billion yuan, according to the ministry.
This represented a year-on-year increase of 7.9 percent, the ministry's data revealed.
These firms reported combined operating revenue of 762.41 billion yuan, down 8.1 percent year on year.
