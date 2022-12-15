China's industrial output up 2.2 pct in November

Xinhua) 14:13, December 15, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's value-added industrial output, an important economic indicator, went up 2.2 percent year on year in November, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Thursday.

"The industrial output remained stable in November despite the short-term impact of the pandemic," Tang Weiwei, an official with the NBS, said Thursday.

In the first 11 months, the mining output climbed by 7.6 percent compared with the previous year. The manufacturing sector's output rose 3.3 percent, and the production and supply of electricity, heat, gas and water went up 4.8 percent.

In terms of products, the output of new energy vehicles registered a 60.5-percent year-on-year increase in November, while that of solar batteries increased 68.6 percent year on year, according to the NBS data.

"China's industrial transformation and upgrading trends have not changed," Tang said, adding that the industrial production is expected to accelerate recovery as the optimization of COVID-19 prevention and control measures and the pro-growth measures are taking effect.

The industrial output is used to measure the activity of large enterprises each with an annual main business turnover of at least 20 million yuan (about 2.88 million U.S. dollars).

