China's industrial output up 5 pct in October
(Xinhua) 10:41, November 15, 2022
BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's value-added industrial output, an important economic indicator, went up 5 percent year on year in October, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday.
The growth rate was 0.2 percentage points faster than that of the third quarter, the bureau said.
The industrial output is used to measure the activity of large enterprises each with an annual main business turnover of at least 20 million yuan (about 2.84 million U.S. dollars).
