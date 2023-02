We Are China

In pics: industrial production across China

Xinhua) 16:51, February 14, 2023

A staff member works at a production line in a new material company in Zaozhuang, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 11, 2023. (Photo by Sun Zhongzhe/Xinhua)

A staff member installs engine hood sealing belts at an electric machinery company in Chenzhou, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 13, 2023. (Photo by Cao Gaolin/Xinhua)

A staff member works on an automotive part at a workshop in a motor vehicle company in Xianju County of Taizhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 13, 2023. (Photo by Wang Huabin/Xinhua)

Staff members work at an embroidery workshop of an industrial park in Shibing County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 13, 2023. (Photo by Mo Guibin/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 13, 2023 shows staff members operating a smart production line for optical glass in Zigui County of Yichang, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Wang Gang/Xinhua)

Staff members operate at a workshop in a technology equipment company in Ganzhou, east China's Jiangxi Province, Feb. 13, 2023. (Photo by Hu Jiangtao/Xinhua)

A staff member works at a workshop in an engineering machinery company in Xintian County of Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 13, 2023. (Photo by Liu Guixiong/Xinhua)

A staff member works at a workshop in a textile enterprise in Zhijiang, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 13, 2023. (Photo by Liu Weidong/Xinhua)

