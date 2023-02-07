Butter sculptures exhibited at Taer Monastery in NW China's Qinghai

Xinhua) 09:48, February 07, 2023

People visit an exhibition of butter sculptures at the Taer Monastery in Huangzhong District of Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Feb. 5, 2023. The butter sculptures are handmade by lamas in shapes of Buddha figurines, trees, flowers, birds and animals. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

People visit an exhibition of butter sculptures at the Taer Monastery in Huangzhong District of Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Feb. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Li He)

Lamas prepare an exhibition of butter sculptures at the Taer Monastery in Huangzhong District of Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Feb. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

Lamas prepare an exhibition of butter sculptures at the Taer Monastery in Huangzhong District of Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Feb. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

Butter sculptures are pictured at an exhibition at the Taer Monastery in Huangzhong District of Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Feb. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

Lamas prepare an exhibition of butter sculptures at the Taer Monastery in Huangzhong District of Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Feb. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Li He)

Butter sculptures are pictured at an exhibition at the Taer Monastery in Huangzhong District of Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Feb. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Li He)

People take pictures of butter sculptures at the Taer Monastery in Huangzhong District of Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Feb. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

People visit an exhibition of butter sculptures at the Taer Monastery in Huangzhong District of Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Feb. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Li He)

Lamas prepare an exhibition of butter sculptures at the Taer Monastery in Huangzhong District of Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Feb. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Li He)

People visit an exhibition of butter sculptures at the Taer Monastery in Huangzhong District of Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Feb. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Li He)

Lamas prepare an exhibition of butter sculptures at the Taer Monastery in Huangzhong District of Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Feb. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

People take pictures of butter sculptures at the Taer Monastery in Huangzhong District of Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Feb. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Li He)

Butter sculptures are pictured at an exhibition at the Taer Monastery in Huangzhong District of Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Feb. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Li He)

