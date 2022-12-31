Home>>
Rare gazelle species spotted on grassland near Qinghai Lake
(People's Daily Online) 17:11, December 31, 2022
|Photo shows Przewalski’s gazelles, a critically endangered gazelle species, on the grassland near Qinghai Lake in Gangcha county, Haibei Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China’s Qinghai Province. (Photo/Tseshang Rigzin)
Przewalski’s gazelles, a critically endangered gazelle species, were recently seen on the grassland near Qinghai Lake in Gangcha county, Haibei Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China’s Qinghai Province.
Przewalski’s gazelles are a flagship species in the areas surrounding Qinghai Lake, the species’ only habitat in China.
