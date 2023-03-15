Herdspeople help ewes give birth in pastures in NW China's Mangya city

People's Daily Online) 14:22, March 15, 2023

Photo shows newborn lambs in a pasture in Mangya city, Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo/Jiao Jiuyi)

The peak period when ewes give birth to lambs in Mangya city, Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province is nearing an end before pastures in the city turn green. The newborn lambs have made the pastures more lively.

"My family have more than 400 ewes. They have given birth to over 300 lambs, and the survival rate is higher compared to last year," said a herdsman in Dai'ersen village, Huatugou township, Mangya city.

