Three Qinghai park photographers win China's "Oscars of world wildlife photography"

February 28, 2023

Three photographers of the Qilian Mountain National Park and the Qinghai Qilian Mountains Nature Conservation Association in northwest China’s Qinghai Province won in the 2022 China Wildlife Image and Video Competition (CWIVC), which is also known as China’s Oscars of world wildlife photography, the nature conservation association said on Feb. 27, 2023.

Hosted by Chinese National Geography, the CWIVC has attracted professional photographers from home and abroad. The 2022 CWIVC includes two major categories for photography and video.

An image of Tibetan wild donkeys taken by photographer Deng Liangming. (Photo courtesy of the Qinghai Qilian Mountains Nature Conservation Association)

An image of red foxes taken by Tong Haiyuan, one of the three photographers, won the group of mammals category. An image of Tibetan wild donkeys taken by photographer Deng Liangming won the excellence award of the group, and photographer Bao Yongqing’s video “Snow Leopard Family” claimed the Best Cinematography award of the Short Documentary category.

With the theme “the wonders of life”, the 2022 CWIVC focused on the endemic species in China. The competition received 54,656 entries.

Sixteen experts in the fields of natural sciences and nature photography, including Jane Goodall, founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and an expert on chimpanzees, and Xi Zhinong, a renowned wildlife photographer and the only Chinese member of the International League of Conservation Photographers (ILCP), contributed to the competition.

An image of red foxes taken by photographer Tong Haiyuan. (Photo courtesy of the Qinghai Qilian Mountains Nature Conservation Association)

In recent years, many wildlife photographers in Qinghai have captured wonderful images of nature, which have not only broadened people’s horizons but also inspired them to think about how to co-exist with nature.

