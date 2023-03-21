Dairy products from NW China's Qinghai reach customers across the country

People's Daily Online) 10:44, March 21, 2023

High-quality dairy products from northwest China's Qinghai Province are gaining popularity nationwide as they can be seen on shelves at supermarkets, convenience stores and retail stores in cities across the country.

Photo shows dairy products of Qingzang Pasture Dairy Co., Ltd. in Xining, capital city of northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Yang Zeqiu)

The cows are raised in a pollution-free environment in the vast grasslands of Qinghai, and the dairy products undergo a greater than 10-step process before rolling off the production line.

With their unique taste, the dairy products from Qinghai have jumped on the e-commerce bandwagon, reaching customers from all over the country.

Workers measure the pH of milk at a factory of Qingzang Pasture Dairy Co., Ltd. in Xining, capital city of northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Yang Zeqiu)

Workers process dairy products at a factory of Qingzang Pasture Dairy Co., Ltd. in Xining, capital city of northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Yang Zeqiu)

Qingzang Pasture Dairy Co., Ltd., located in an industrial park in the Economic and Technological Development Zone in Xining, capital city of Qinghai, sells its dairy products to various places in China, including east China's Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces, Shanghai Municipality, southeast China's Fujian Province and south China's Guangdong Province, through land and air transport services, according to the sale manager of the company.

