Dairy industry grows in Wuwei City, NW China

Xinhua) 09:21, February 21, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 16, 2023 shows a dairy farm in Wuwei, northwest China's Gansu Province. Wuwei City, located at the foot of the Qilian Mountains, is an ideal place for developing dairy industry for its abundant sunshine and forage grass. In 2022, the output value of the milk industrial chain in Wuwei has exceeded 6 billion yuan (about 875 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

A staff member passes by a rotary milking machine at a dairy farm in Wuwei, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 16, 2023.

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 18, 2023 shows a dairy farm in Wuwei, northwest China's Gansu Province.

This photo taken on Feb. 18, 2023 shows cows on a rotary milking machine at a dairy farm in Wuwei, northwest China's Gansu Province.

A staff member checks cows on a rotary milking machine at a dairy farm in Wuwei, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 18, 2023.

This photo taken on Feb. 18, 2023 shows cows at a dairy farm in Wuwei, northwest China's Gansu Province.

A staff member tests the quality of fresh milk at a dairy farm in Wuwei, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 18, 2023.

