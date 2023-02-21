Dairy industry grows in Wuwei City, NW China
This aerial photo taken on Feb. 16, 2023 shows a dairy farm in Wuwei, northwest China's Gansu Province. Wuwei City, located at the foot of the Qilian Mountains, is an ideal place for developing dairy industry for its abundant sunshine and forage grass. In 2022, the output value of the milk industrial chain in Wuwei has exceeded 6 billion yuan (about 875 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)
A staff member passes by a rotary milking machine at a dairy farm in Wuwei, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 16, 2023. Wuwei City, located at the foot of the Qilian Mountains, is an ideal place for developing dairy industry for its abundant sunshine and forage grass. In 2022, the output value of the milk industrial chain in Wuwei has exceeded 6 billion yuan (about 875 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)
This aerial photo taken on Feb. 18, 2023 shows a dairy farm in Wuwei, northwest China's Gansu Province. Wuwei City, located at the foot of the Qilian Mountains, is an ideal place for developing dairy industry for its abundant sunshine and forage grass. In 2022, the output value of the milk industrial chain in Wuwei has exceeded 6 billion yuan (about 875 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)
This photo taken on Feb. 18, 2023 shows cows on a rotary milking machine at a dairy farm in Wuwei, northwest China's Gansu Province. Wuwei City, located at the foot of the Qilian Mountains, is an ideal place for developing dairy industry for its abundant sunshine and forage grass. In 2022, the output value of the milk industrial chain in Wuwei has exceeded 6 billion yuan (about 875 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)
A staff member checks cows on a rotary milking machine at a dairy farm in Wuwei, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 18, 2023. Wuwei City, located at the foot of the Qilian Mountains, is an ideal place for developing dairy industry for its abundant sunshine and forage grass. In 2022, the output value of the milk industrial chain in Wuwei has exceeded 6 billion yuan (about 875 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)
This photo taken on Feb. 18, 2023 shows cows at a dairy farm in Wuwei, northwest China's Gansu Province. Wuwei City, located at the foot of the Qilian Mountains, is an ideal place for developing dairy industry for its abundant sunshine and forage grass. In 2022, the output value of the milk industrial chain in Wuwei has exceeded 6 billion yuan (about 875 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)
A staff member tests the quality of fresh milk at a dairy farm in Wuwei, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 18, 2023. Wuwei City, located at the foot of the Qilian Mountains, is an ideal place for developing dairy industry for its abundant sunshine and forage grass. In 2022, the output value of the milk industrial chain in Wuwei has exceeded 6 billion yuan (about 875 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)
Photos
Related Stories
- China, New Zealand collaborate on dairy cattle disease prevention, control
- Chinese dairy giant Yili sees growing net profit in Jan.-Sept.
- Dairy industry continues to boom in north China's Inner Mongolia
- Domestic dairy brands win increasing favor with Chinese people
- Foreign journalists optimistic about prospects of Chinese dairy enterprises
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.