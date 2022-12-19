China, New Zealand collaborate on dairy cattle disease prevention, control

Xinhua) 10:30, December 19, 2022

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese and New Zealand experts discussed on Saturday prevention and control of major diseases of diary cattle and establishment of a long-term effective mechanism for diary technology exchange and cooperation between the two countries.

Addressing an online and offline conference, Chinese Consul General in Christchurch He Ying said China's per capita demand for dairy products has gradually increased, injecting new momentum to the development of the livestock industry and the dairy products market.

The agriculture and animal husbandry, especially the dairy industry, is a key area of economic and trade cooperation between China and New Zealand, she said, adding New Zealand has successfully controlled and cleared dairy cattle diseases including brucellosis.

The Chinese diplomat called for strengthening cooperation between China and New Zealand in the field of dairy cattle diseases prevention and control, which will help China achieve prevention and control of the diary cattle diseases at an early date and eliminate the threat of the diseases to dairy farming and people's health, and contribute to China's rural revitalization.

The cooperation in this field will further enrich and expand the pragmatic cooperation between both countries and contribute to the stable and healthy development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two sides, she added.

He Cheng, a professor at China Agricultural University's College of Veterinary Medicine and Preventive Veterinary Medicine, and director of the China-ASEAN Innovative Academy for Major Animal Disease Control, said the conference focused on the key issues faced by China and New Zealand in dairy farming industry, such as diseases prevention and control, promotion of new vaccines and brucellosis diagnosis techniques, as well as the establishment of a long-term effective mechanism for dairy technology exchange and cooperation between China and New Zealand.

William McQiu, chairman of New Zealand's NZPR Group Ltd who has devoted himself to dairy disease prevention and control for more than 30 years, shared his experience in eradicating brucellosis in New Zealand diary cattle.

During the forum, Jim Edwards, former president of the World Veterinary Association, and four other New Zealand experts had online exchanges with their Chinese counterparts.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)