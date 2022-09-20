Concert held to mark 50th anniv. of New Zealand-China diplomatic ties

Xinhua) 09:57, September 20, 2022

The "East meets West" orchestral concert is held at the Opera House in Wellington, New Zealand, Sept. 19, 2022.

The concert is one of a series of activities marking the 50th anniversary of the New Zealand-China diplomatic ties. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

Soprano Joanna Foote (L, front) from New Zealand and Tenor Jiang Bo (R, front) from China sing a Chinese song the Song of the Yangtze River during the "East meets West" orchestral concert held at the Opera House in Wellington, New Zealand, Sept. 19, 2022.

The concert is one of a series of activities marking the 50th anniversary of the New Zealand-China diplomatic ties. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

The "East meets West" orchestral concert is held at the Opera House in Wellington, New Zealand, Sept. 19, 2022.

The concert is one of a series of activities marking the 50th anniversary of the New Zealand-China diplomatic ties. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

Artists perform the Yellow River Piano Concerto during the "East meets West" orchestral concert held at the Opera House in Wellington, New Zealand, Sept. 19, 2022.

The concert is one of a series of activities marking the 50th anniversary of the New Zealand-China diplomatic ties. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

The "East meets West" orchestral concert is held at the Opera House in Wellington, New Zealand, Sept. 19, 2022.

The concert is one of a series of activities marking the 50th anniversary of the New Zealand-China diplomatic ties. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

Soprano Joanna Foote from New Zealand sings during the "East meets West" orchestral concert held at the Opera House in Wellington, New Zealand, Sept. 19, 2022.

The concert is one of a series of activities marking the 50th anniversary of the New Zealand-China diplomatic ties. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Du Mingming)