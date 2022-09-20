Concert held to mark 50th anniv. of New Zealand-China diplomatic ties
The "East meets West" orchestral concert is held at the Opera House in Wellington, New Zealand, Sept. 19, 2022.
The concert is one of a series of activities marking the 50th anniversary of the New Zealand-China diplomatic ties. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)
Soprano Joanna Foote (L, front) from New Zealand and Tenor Jiang Bo (R, front) from China sing a Chinese song the Song of the Yangtze River during the "East meets West" orchestral concert held at the Opera House in Wellington, New Zealand, Sept. 19, 2022.
The "East meets West" orchestral concert is held at the Opera House in Wellington, New Zealand, Sept. 19, 2022.
Artists perform the Yellow River Piano Concerto during the "East meets West" orchestral concert held at the Opera House in Wellington, New Zealand, Sept. 19, 2022.
The "East meets West" orchestral concert is held at the Opera House in Wellington, New Zealand, Sept. 19, 2022.
Soprano Joanna Foote from New Zealand sings during the "East meets West" orchestral concert held at the Opera House in Wellington, New Zealand, Sept. 19, 2022.
