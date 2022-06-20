Chinese ambassador calls for further deepening China-New Zealand friendship

Dave Bromwich, president of the New Zealand China Friendship Society (NZCFS), speaks at the annual conference of NZCFS in Auckland, New Zealand, June 18, 2022. The year 2022 marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and New Zealand. This year also marks the 70th anniversary of the founding of the NZCFS, the legacy of Rewi Alley. (NZCFS/Handout via Xinhua)

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, June 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to New Zealand Wang Xiaolong called here Saturday for carrying forward the spirit of Rewi Alley to further deepen the friendship between China and New Zealand and their peoples.

Ambassador Wang made the call at the annual conference of the New Zealand China Friendship Society (NZCFS).

The year 2022 marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and New Zealand. This year also marks the 70th anniversary of the founding of the NZCFS, the legacy of Rewi Alley.

Wang said developing a strong relationship between the two countries is a long-term strategic decision both rooted in shared past and eyes on future.

Both China and New Zealand believe in and advocate multilateralism, support the international system with the United Nations as its core, and both are committed to international cooperation in addressing global challenges like climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chinese ambassador said.

Broad-based support among the two peoples from the bottom up and the stewardship by the leadership of the two countries at the very top have coalesced to add increasing breadth and depth to the development of bilateral relations and to the benefit of both countries and peoples, contributing to regional and world peace and prosperity, the ambassador said.

"Let's work together to build upon the progress over the past 50 years and bring about further development of China-New Zealand relationship in the next 50 years and beyond, generating even greater benefits for both sides, particularly both peoples," he added.

Speaking at the same occasion, Dave Bromwich, president of the NZCFS, called for renewing and enhancing the friendship between New Zealand and China.

Bromwich, also a scholar, said the mission of the NZCFS is to promote goodwill, understanding and friendship between the peoples of the two countries.

Strongly condemning some Western media for producing fake reports on China, Bromwich encouraged young Kiwis to engage with their peers in China, to study Chinese society and the Chinese language.

Bromwich, who spent nearly 10 years in and paid around 50 visits to China, said, "My experience in China has given me a great understanding of where China is today, where she has come from and how she has developed."

