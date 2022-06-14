Chinese FM meets New Zealand counterpart

Xinhua) 08:55, June 14, 2022

BEIJING, June 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta via video link on Monday.

Wang said China has always viewed New Zealand as an important partner with strategic and cooperative significance, and stands ready to work with New Zealand to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries.

The two sides should carry out the protocol on upgrading the China-New Zealand free trade agreement (FTA) and give full play to the ministerial dialogue on climate change to speed up a green recovery.

Underlining that China respects New Zealand's traditional bonds with the Pacific island countries, Wang said China stands ready to work with New Zealand to carry out more three-party or multi-party cooperation to jointly build an open, inclusive, united and cooperative South Pacific region.

For her part, Mahuta said New Zealand and China should support the island countries to address the challenges they are facing with through bilateral and multilateral platforms.

New Zealand stands ready to work with China to make joint efforts on global development and security, Mahuta said.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)