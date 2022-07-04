Home>>
Chinese pianist performs during open-air Chopin concert in Warsaw
(Xinhua) 09:20, July 04, 2022
Chinese pianist Rao Hao plays the piano during an open-air Chopin concert at the Royal Lazienki Park in Warsaw, Poland, July 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Nan)
Chinese pianist Rao Hao plays the piano during an open-air Chopin concert at the Royal Lazienki Park in Warsaw, Poland, July 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Nan)
Chinese pianist Rao Hao greets the audience during an open-air Chopin concert at the Royal Lazienki Park in Warsaw, Poland, July 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Nan)
(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Feature: "East Meets West" concert featuring Chinese, Italian compositions held in Rome
- Summer Night Concert 2022 staged in Vienna
- Chinese pianist Lang Lang performs at highest railway station in Europe
- Concert celebrating Chinese-Jewish friendship held in Chicago
- Palestinian children participate in concert in Gaza City
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.