Chinese pianist performs during open-air Chopin concert in Warsaw

Xinhua) 09:20, July 04, 2022

Chinese pianist Rao Hao plays the piano during an open-air Chopin concert at the Royal Lazienki Park in Warsaw, Poland, July 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Nan)

Chinese pianist Rao Hao greets the audience during an open-air Chopin concert at the Royal Lazienki Park in Warsaw, Poland, July 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Nan)

