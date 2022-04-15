Chinese pianist Lang Lang performs at highest railway station in Europe

INTERLAKEN, Switzerland, April 14 (Xinhua)-- Chinese pianist Lang Lang on Thursday gave a solo piano performance at Jungfraujoch, the highest railway station in Europe, an artistic endeavor to promote cultural exchanges between China and Europe by means of music.

Surrounded by mountains and snow on the Jungfrau in central Switzerland, Lang Lang's interpretation of "Love dream," "Jasmine flower" and "Goldberg Variations" won warm applause from the audience.

Noting that it is the first time he has played the piano on a snowy mountain, Lang Lang said that having the chance to play in a "fairytale-like" environment is a very special experience despite the low temperature on the snow-capped mountain, which is quite challenging for piano players.

The song "Jasmine Flower" was specially chosen for this performance, he said, hoping to arouse the audience's interest in learning more about the Chinese culture through the beauty of oriental music.

A well-known scenic spot and snow sports resort, the Jungfrau is one of the main summits of the Bernese Alps at a height of 4,158 meters above sea level. In 2001, UNESCO listed the Swiss Alps Jungfrau-Aletsch as a World Heritage Site.

