Chinese dairy giant Yili sees growing net profit in Jan.-Sept.
(Xinhua) 16:36, October 28, 2022
HOHHOT, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese dairy giant Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co., Ltd. posted a 1.47 percent year-on-year net profit growth for the first three quarters of 2022.
The firm's net profit exceeded 8.06 billion yuan (about 1.12 billion U.S. dollars) from January to September, according to its quarterly financial report released on Thursday.
During the period, the dairy giant generated revenue of nearly 93.5 billion yuan, an annual increase of 10.42 percent.
