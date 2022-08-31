Chinese dairy giant Yili revenue reaches 63.2 bln yuan in H1
HOHHOT, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese dairy giant, Yili Industrial Group Co., Ltd., generated revenue of about 63.21 billion yuan (about 9.17 billion U.S. dollars) in the first half of 2022, up 12.29 percent year on year, the company said in its half-year financial report.
Its net profit attributable to the parent company totaled 6.13 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 15.23 percent.
The group's liquid milk revenue exceeded 42.89 billion yuan, while milk powder and dairy products business earned 12.07 billion yuan during the period, up 1.14 percent year on year and 58.28 percent year on year, respectively.
According to the report, Yili's overseas business revenue saw a 58-percent year-on-year growth in the first half of 2022.
Yili's headquarters are based in Inner Mongolia.
Photos
Related Stories
- Dairy industry continues to boom in north China's Inner Mongolia
- Domestic dairy brands win increasing favor with Chinese people
- Foreign journalists optimistic about prospects of Chinese dairy enterprises
- Salmonella crisis continues for French dairy giant
- China's dairy products quality continues to improve: report
- Australia's largest dairy company launches fresh milk brand for consumers in China
- Consumer feeling mixed as China releases first dairy quality report
- Dairy partnership foretaste of EU-New Zealand trade pact: official
- Fonterra lodges stock exchange offer for stake in China's Beingmate
- Chinese ministry to help dairy farmers amid milk dumping, cow killing
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.