Chinese dairy giant Yili revenue reaches 63.2 bln yuan in H1

Xinhua) 15:03, August 31, 2022

HOHHOT, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese dairy giant, Yili Industrial Group Co., Ltd., generated revenue of about 63.21 billion yuan (about 9.17 billion U.S. dollars) in the first half of 2022, up 12.29 percent year on year, the company said in its half-year financial report.

Its net profit attributable to the parent company totaled 6.13 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 15.23 percent.

The group's liquid milk revenue exceeded 42.89 billion yuan, while milk powder and dairy products business earned 12.07 billion yuan during the period, up 1.14 percent year on year and 58.28 percent year on year, respectively.

According to the report, Yili's overseas business revenue saw a 58-percent year-on-year growth in the first half of 2022.

Yili's headquarters are based in Inner Mongolia.

