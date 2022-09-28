Chinese embassy in New Zealand celebrates 73rd founding anniversary of PRC

WELLINGTON, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in New Zealand on Tuesday held a reception to celebrate the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC) and the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

In his opening remarks, Chinese Ambassador to New Zealand Wang Xiaolong said that the lives of the Chinese people have fundamentally changed over the past 73 years.

The Chinese people have a greater sense of benefit, happiness and security, and absolute poverty, which plagued the Chinese nation for centuries, has come to an end, the Chinese ambassador said.

Applying a new paradigm featuring innovative, coordinated, green, open and shared development, China is accelerating its transition toward a higher quality, more efficient, more equitable, more sustainable and safer development pathway, he said.

On relations between China and New Zealand, the ambassador said that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and New Zealand, which is not only a significant milestone but also an important opportunity for both sides to reflect on the progress made together and chart the course for the future development of bilateral ties.

The ambassador stressed that China regards New Zealand as a valued friend and partner and believes in a bright future for bilateral relations.

China is ready to join hands with New Zealand on the basis of mutual respect, mutual understanding and mutual benefit to take the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries to new heights.

For her part, Deborah Geels, deputy secretary of the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, extended congratulations to China, saying that New Zealand has been firm and consistent in its commitment to the one-China policy and the implementation of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

