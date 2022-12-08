Optimism expressed at meeting about prospects for China-New Zealand trade

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- Participants including officials and business people expressed optimism about trade cooperation between China and New Zealand during the Vision 2023 meeting held here on Wednesday.

Chinese Ambassador to New Zealand Wang Xiaolong, in the opening remarks at the meeting, highlighted the significance of robust trade as a major pillar for bilateral relations and bringing benefits for both peoples.

The ambassador said it is the very moment for the business community on both sides to review what has been accomplished and to further promote the economic and trade relations between China and New Zealand.

Former Prime Minister of New Zealand John Key believed that trade is the core of China-New Zealand relations.

China brought the world out of the 2008 global financial crisis and there are still colossal investment opportunities in China, Key noted.

"I am still very optimistic about the future," he said.

Business figures from New Zealand enterprises including Fonterra, Zespri and Silver Fern shared the similar optimistic views on the bilateral trade's future, and said they will remain committed to investment and consumer nurturing in China in the long run.

According to statistics released by Stats NZ, China still leads New Zealand's exports in September with increases seen in milk powder, butter and cheese products.

