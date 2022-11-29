Reception, concert held to mark 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China, New Zealand

Artists perform during a concert to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and New Zealand at the national museum of New Zealand in Wellington, New Zealand, Nov. 28, 2022. (Photo by Meng Tao/Xinhua)

WELLINGTON, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in New Zealand held a reception on Monday at the national museum of New Zealand to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and New Zealand.

In his speech, Chinese Ambassador to New Zealand Wang Xiaolong said over the past 50 years, bilateral relations have witnessed tremendous growth in economic and trade cooperation.

China has been New Zealand's largest trading partner, and the largest source of imports and trade surplus for many years, he said.

Wang called on both sides to continue to strengthen exchanges across different levels and fields, expand practical cooperation, and tap the potential in new and emerging areas such as climate change, sustainable agriculture, bio-medicine, and broader science and technology innovation.

He also called for upholding multilateralism, maintaining international and regional peace and stability, and promoting common development.

New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said New Zealand has been firm and consistent in its commitment to the one-China policy, adding that her country stands ready to deepen cooperation with China in the fields of climate change and environmental protection and to strengthen people-to-people exchanges to achieve common prosperity in the future.

Prior to the reception, a concert was also held when artists from both countries performed traditional Chinese music and New Zealand music for the audience.

About 300 people including representatives from New Zealand political and business circles, friendly groups, overseas Chinese, and foreign envoys in New Zealand attended the event.

