Roads wind along Kunlun Mountains in Qinghai

Ecns.cn) 10:07, March 29, 2023

The Qinghai-Tibet highway winds along the Kunlun Mountains, amazing travelers with its appealing landscape along the plateau, in Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, March 25, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Ma Mingyan)

