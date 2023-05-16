Birds seen in Lhasa, SW China's Tibet

This photo taken on May 14, 2023 shows a brown-cheeked laughingthrush in Chengguan District of Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. In recent years, Lhasa has attached great importance to afforestation and soil and water conservation. The urban and rural ecological environment in Lhasa has been improving year by year. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

A brown-cheeked laughingthrush perches on a tree branch in Chengguan District of Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 14, 2023. In recent years, Lhasa has attached great importance to afforestation and soil and water conservation. The urban and rural ecological environment in Lhasa has been improving year by year. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

A hoopoe flies over the sky in Chengguan District of Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 14, 2023. In recent years, Lhasa has attached great importance to afforestation and soil and water conservation. The urban and rural ecological environment in Lhasa has been improving year by year. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

A grey-backed shrike flies over the sky in Chengguan District of Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 14, 2023. In recent years, Lhasa has attached great importance to afforestation and soil and water conservation. The urban and rural ecological environment in Lhasa has been improving year by year. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

