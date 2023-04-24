Beautiful weavers in animal kingdom nest in SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 14:13, April 24, 2023

In the middle of April, Baya weaver birds built nests and bred back in Menglian county, Pu'er, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The bird is nicknamed the "most beautiful weaver in the animal kingdom" due to their exquisite nests.

Baya weaver birds tend to nest on bamboos, mango trees and jackfruit trees around Menglian between April and May. They tirelessly travel back and forth, seeking thin grass to produce finely-weaved nests. The species was recorded to make as many as over 600 nests on a single tree.

Weaverbirds are mainly found in Africa and Asia, while China reports only two varieties of them, namely, streaked weavers and Baya weaver birds, with a narrow distribution area.

In recent years, as the local environment has continuously improved, Baya weaver birds would come to the county every year to survive and thrive, and leave in August.

Baya weaver birds build nests in Menglian county, Pu'er, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Chen Yonggang)

Baya weaver birds build nests in Menglian county, Pu'er, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Chen Yonggang)

Baya weaver birds build nests in Menglian county, Pu'er, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Chen Yonggang)

Baya weaver birds build nests in Menglian county, Pu'er, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Chen Yonggang)

A Baya weaver bird builds nests in Menglian county, Pu'er, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Chen Yonggang)

Baya weaver birds build nests in Menglian county, Pu'er, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Chen Yonggang)

Baya weaver birds build nests in Menglian county, Pu'er, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Chen Yonggang)

A Baya weaver bird builds nests in Menglian county, Pu'er, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Chen Yonggang)

Baya weaver birds build nests in Menglian county, Pu'er, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Chen Yonggang)

