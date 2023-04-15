Dai people in China's Yunnan splash water to embrace their new year
KUNMING, April 15 (Xinhua) -- The Dai ethnic group in southwest China's Yunnan Province has been busy celebrating its New Year, with local Dai people and crowds of tourists observing a grand water-splashing festival.
The three-day festival, from Thursday to Saturday, is regarded as the most important festival observed by the Dai people. People splash water on one another during the festival to wash away all the bad luck from the previous year and begin a new year of happiness and good fortune.
The water festival is celebrated by over 1.3 million Dai people living in China, mainly in Yunnan's Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture and in the Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture.
Various activities were also staged during the festival, such as colorful dragon boat races and spectacular dance and musical performances.
