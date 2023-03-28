Home>>
Peony cultural tourism festival kicks off in Wuding, SW China’s Yunnan
(People's Daily Online) 14:42, March 28, 2023
|Photo shows a live performance at the opening ceremony of the peony cultural tourism festival in Wuding county, southwest China’s Yunnan Province. (People’s Daily Online/Cai Shujing)
The peony cultural tourism festival kicked off in Wuding county, Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China’s Yunnan Province on March 25.
The festival has been held for 31 years in the county. This year’s festival will last until May 15. A series of activities, including the embroidering of peony flowers, blossom appreciation trips, and a forum on the inheritance of the embroidery art of the Yi ethnic group, are scheduled during the festival.
In recent years, Wuding county has stepped up efforts in infrastructure construction, accelerated the development of its cultural tourism industry, developed new tourism products and new business forms, and rolled out premium tourist routes.
