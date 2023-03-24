Central China's Luoyang to kick off its 40th peony cultural festival

People's Daily Online) 09:11, March 24, 2023

The Tian Temple, also called the "Holy Temple of Heaven", in Luoyang. (Photo/Publicity Department of CPC Luoyang Municipal Committee)

The 40th China Luoyang Peony Cultural Festival is slated to be held in Luoyang, central China’s Henan Province from April 8 to 23, with 10 major activities and 40 local cultural and tourism activities scheduled, the organizing committee of the festival announced on March 22.

Luoyang was the capital city of 13 dynasties in ancient China. It is known as "the city of peonies", boasting the best peonies in the country. Ever since the very first peony was planted here, Luoyang has inspired numerous peony-themed works of art.

This year's peony culture festival is expected to be a grand feast characterized by rich experience activities, diversified interactions, extensive public participation, and integrated innovations, according to the organizing committee.

The opening ceremony of the festival will be held at the south square of the Peony Pavilion scenic area in Luoyang on the evening of April 8, while the peony viewing period is expected to begin on April 1 and end on May 5.

The opening ceremony is expected to last 40 minutes. It will be focused on an online presentation empowered by emerging technologies, such as virtual reality (VR) and extended reality (XR). Performances of various types, including songs and dances, martial arts, music, and a firework display, will be integrated into the online presentation to showcase Luoyang's cultural characteristics, historical charm, and modernity.

Well-designed activities featuring immersive experiences, new forms and model of consumption, and mobile communication will be held during the festival to boost Luoyang's popularity among tourists, especially young people, effectively promote the in-depth integration of the culture and tourism industries, bolster consumer confidence in cultural tourism, promote economic growth, and improve the influence of Luoyang city.

The 10 major activities to be held during the festival will include a launch ceremony for peony appreciation, a carnival with a float parade, a series of immersive peony appreciation activities, and the 2023 World Research Travel Conference.

