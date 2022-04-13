Home>>
Blooming peonies at seasonal peak of spring blossoming in Luoyang
(People's Daily Online) 13:25, April 13, 2022
|Photo shows peony blossoms in Wangcheng Park, Luoyang city, central China’s Henan Province. (Photo/Huang Zhengwei)
Blooming peonies have reached their seasonal peak during the spring blossoming period in Luoyang city, central China’s Henan Province. The colorful and elegant peony flowers have attracted visitors to stop by to appreciate the splendid vistas and snap a few pictures.
Known as the “city of peonies,” the city is home to more than 1,300 varieties of the flower species that has been famous in China since the Tang Dynasty (618-907).
