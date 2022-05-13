Blooming peonies revitalize Tibetan township in SW China's Sichuan

People's Daily Online) 16:37, May 13, 2022

More than 700 mu (about 46.7 hectares) of peonies in the Huangyangguan Tibetan township of Mianyang city, southwest China’s Sichuan Province, ushered in the summer recently with a showy display of bright petals. Clusters of peony flowers in full bloom formed a sea of stunning pink, attracting many tourists and photography enthusiasts to visit the locality.

The Huangyangguan Tibetan township has a long history of cultivating the peony. In recent years, the township has combined its peony industry with tourism, setting on a path towards rural revitalization with the flowers serving as its mainstay.

Tibetan women pick peony flowers in the Huangyangguan Tibetan township of Mianyang city, southwest China’s Sichuan Province. (Photo/Hu Yu)

