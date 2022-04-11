Home>>
Picturesque wild plum blossoms in Sichuan
(Ecns.cn) 16:16, April 11, 2022
Wild plum blossoms are seen in Ya'an city, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Idyllic landscape with fresh green meadows, blooming trees and snowcapped mountain tops in the background attracts visitors. (Photo: China News Service/Zhou Wanlong)
