Added value of cultural, creative sector in China's Chengdu reaches record high

Xinhua) 07:47, February 17, 2022

CHENGDU, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) -- The added value of the cultural and creative industry in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, surpassed 207 billion yuan (about 32.6 billion U.S. dollars) in 2021.

The figure marks a year-on-year increase of 14.83 percent, accounting for 10.4 percent of the city's GDP last year, according to the city's 14th Five-Year Plan for the construction of a global cultural and creative city.

The plan said that the added value of Chengdu's cultural and creative industry is expected to reach between 310 billion yuan and 340 billion yuan by 2025, by which time the city will be home to no fewer than 50 listed cultural and creative enterprises.

As it builds itself into a world-renowned city for culture and creativity, Chengdu has witnessed the rapid development of its cultural and creative industry in recent years, with culture as the foundation, creativity as the soul and industry as the support, said Song Yangyang, drafter of the plan and also deputy dean of the institute of creative industry and technology at Renmin University of China.

