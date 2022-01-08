Giant panda released into Longxi-Hongkou National Nature Reserve in Sichuan

Xinhua) 09:27, January 08, 2022

Photo taken by an infrared camera on Nov. 21, 2021 shows a giant panda named Xiaohetao in the wild. Xiaohetao was released into the Longxi-Hongkou National Nature Reserve, a habitat for wild pandas, in Dujiangyan, southwest China's Sichuan Province in December, 2018.

The female panda was born on July 30, 2016. (Xinhua)

Photo taken by an infrared camera on Nov. 23, 2021 shows a giant panda named Xiaohetao in the wild.



Photo taken by an infrared camera on Nov. 22, 2021 shows a giant panda named Xiaohetao in the wild.



