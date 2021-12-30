First giant panda cub born in Singapore named Le Le

Ecns.cn) 15:20, December 30, 2021

Photo taken on Sept 8, 2021 shows the giant panda cub Le Le taken good care by his mother Jia Jia in Singapore. (File photo/China News Service)

The cub born to parents Kai Kai and Jia Jia has been named Le Le (叻叻) after the results of a public vote were announced on Wednesday.

Born on August 14, 2021, the male panda cub becomes the first giant panda born in Singapore.

