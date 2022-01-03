Home>>
Giant panda art installation unveiled in Beijing
(Xinhua) 13:43, January 03, 2022
Photo taken on Jan. 2, 2022 shows a giant panda art installation in the Wangjing subdistrict of Chaoyang District in Beijing, capital of China. The brand-new stainless steel art installation, which is 10.5 meters in height, was unveiled on Saturday. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)
