Giant panda art installation unveiled in Beijing

Xinhua) 13:43, January 03, 2022

Photo taken on Jan. 2, 2022 shows a giant panda art installation in the Wangjing subdistrict of Chaoyang District in Beijing, capital of China. The brand-new stainless steel art installation, which is 10.5 meters in height, was unveiled on Saturday. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

