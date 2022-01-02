New Beijing airport handles 25 mln passenger trips in 2021

Xinhua) 12:30, January 02, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 1 (Xinhua) -- The passenger throughput of the Beijing Daxing International Airport surpassed 25 million in 2021, said the airport sources.

The airport handled about 210,000 flights last year, with its daily maximum of flights and passengers reaching 907 and 140,000 respectively. "The airport's operation is smooth and orderly," the sources said.

In 2021, the airport operated 200 domestic air routes. It opened in September 2019.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Bianji)