Beijing raises NEV quota in 2022 new car plate allocation

Xinhua) 08:34, December 30, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- Beijing Municipality will raise the quota of new-energy vehicles (NEVs) in the new car license plate allocation next year, authorities announced Wednesday.

The city will allocate 100,000 new car plates in 2022, and the quota for NEVs will be increased from 60,000 to 70,000, according to the municipal office for car quota allocation management.

The quota for traditional fuel cars will be reduced from 40,000 to 30,000.

The move, which takes into consideration the rapid progress in batteries and other technologies, as well as the increased ranges of NEVs, is aimed at reducing fuel vehicle exhaust pollution and improving the air quality of the Chinese capital, the office said.

Beijing has taken measures to curb air pollution, such as capping the number of new car plates and taking one-fifth of private fuel cars off the road on weekdays based on the final digit of plate numbers. The license plate lottery system for fuel cars is turning many drivers to NEVs, which receive government subsidies and face no such ban on workdays.

