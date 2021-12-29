Home>>
Infographic: Beijing sets air quality record in Jan-Nov
(Ecns.cn) 14:57, December 29, 2021
Beijing saw the reading for a major air-pollution index fall to the lowest level in the January-November period since records began in 2013.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Beijing sets air quality record in Jan-Nov
- Mega water diversion project benefits Beijing
- Innovation, green growth drive Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei development: index report
- China Youth Development Forum kicks off in Beijing
- "Splendor of Huaxia: the Essence of Shanxi's Ancient Civilization" exhibition held in Beijing
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.