Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Infographic: Beijing sets air quality record in Jan-Nov

(Ecns.cn) 14:57, December 29, 2021

Beijing saw the reading for a major air-pollution index fall to the lowest level in the January-November period since records began in 2013.

