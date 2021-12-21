China Youth Development Forum kicks off in Beijing

Chinadaily.com.cn) 15:20, December 21, 2021

Fu Zhenbang, the vice-president of All China Youth Federation, attended the opening ceremony and delivered a speech on December 18, 2021. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

The 17th China Youth Development Forum was held in Beijing on Dec 18 to discuss the development of Chinese youth.

Fu Zhenbang, the vice-president of All China Youth Federation, attended the opening ceremony and delivered a speech. He noted the Communist Party of China has always regarded youth as the future of the country and the hope of the nation.

The CPC's history of struggle has laid a fundamental political foundation for the growth and development of Chinese youths, forged a solid ideological foundation, created a sufficient material foundation and established a complete organizational foundation.

“The achievements of the Party in the past century embody the enthusiasm and dedication of the youth; the growth of the youth cannot be separated from the Party, and the leadership of the Party has always been the most solid support for the growth of the youth,” Fu said.

During a session of the forum, the International Youth Development Index Report 2021 was released, is the first time China has released such a report.

This forum was co-sponsored by the China Youth and Children Research Center, the China Central College for Youth Leagues, and the China Youth and Children Research Association. More than 800 experts, scholars and youth workers from related fields across the country participated in the conference either on-site or via video link.

The China Youth Development Forum has successfully held 17 sessions since its establishment in 2005, and it has become the annual academic event for youth researchers across the country.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)