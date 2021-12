"Splendor of Huaxia: the Essence of Shanxi's Ancient Civilization" exhibition held in Beijing

Xinhua) 14:02, December 16, 2021

Photo taken on Dec. 15, 2021 shows a cultural relic in the "Splendor of Huaxia: the Essence of Shanxi's Ancient Civilization" exhibition at Tsinghua University Art Museum in Beijing, capital of China. The exhibition lasting until Jan. 9, 2022 displays cultural relics depicting civilizations in north China's Shanxi Province in ancient times. (Xinhua/Yin Dongxun)

