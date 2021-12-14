Top Chinese art students perform "La Bohème" in Beijing

BEIJING, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese students from the prestigious Central Conservatory of Music (CCOM) staged the Italian opera "La Bohème" in Beijing on Sunday and Monday night.

The opera singers included doctoral, masters, and bachelor students from the school's Voice &Opera Department, with Italian musician Marco Bellei as conductor and the CCOM associate professor Wang Hui as director.

"Rehearsing the opera is of great significance to advance the practice of vocal music teaching," said Yu Feng, president of the CCOM, noting that "La Bohème" is the representative of musical giant Giacomo Puccini and a classic in opera history.

Through stage practice, students can cooperate with the orchestra, conductor, director, and chorus to improve their performing capabilities, Yu added.

