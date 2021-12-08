Colorful lights add charm to Beijing

Ecns.cn) 15:38, December 08, 2021

Colorful lights brighten up the Liangma River International Style Waterfront in Chaoyang District, Beijing, capital of China, Dec.7, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)

The Liangma International-style Cruise, which travels from Yansha pier to Chaoyang Park, was officially opened in late July this year. The 1.8-kilometer-long cruise runs day and night from March 15 to November 15 every year.

