In pics: sunrise and sunset in Beijing

Xinhua) 16:38, December 03, 2021

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows sunset glow in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 16, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows buildings at sunset in Chaoyang District of Beijing, capital of China, June 18, 2021. (Xinhua/Ni Yuanjin)

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows vehicles running on Jianguo Road in Chaoyang District of Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 27, 2021. (Xinhua/Cui Bowen)

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows people walking along the Yongding River at sunset in Daxing District of Beijing, capital of China, May 30, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows sunset glow in Xicheng District of Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 10, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows sunset glow in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows sunset glow over Taoranting Park in Xicheng District of Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 17, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhao Yusi)

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows a girl riding bike along the Liangshui River at sunset in Tongzhou District of Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 20, 2021. (Xinhua/Ding Hongfa)

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows Miaofeng Mountain at sunset in Mentougou District of Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 17, 2021. (Xinhua/Ding Hongfa)

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows building silhouette at sunrise in Chaoyang District of Beijing, capital of China, June 18, 2021. (Xinhua/Tu Ming)

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows a woman taking photos of sunset in Xicheng District of Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 10, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows sunset scenery in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows people watching sunset in Yuyuantan Park in Beijing, capital of China, June. 17, 2021. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows the Capital International Airport at sunrise in Shunyi District of Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 1, 2019. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows a woman walking her dog at sunset in Xicheng District of Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 10, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)