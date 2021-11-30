We Are China

Local residents receive booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:48, November 30, 2021

A medical worker administers a booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine to a local resident at a temporary vaccination site in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Medical workers register local residents before they receive booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines at a temporary vaccination site in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A medical worker guides a local resident through the registration process before receiving COVID-19 vaccine at a temporary vaccination site in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Community workers record date of vaccination for local residents after they receive booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines at a temporary vaccination site in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Medical workers administer booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines to local residents at a temporary vaccination site in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

