Local residents receive booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine in Beijing
A medical worker administers a booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine to a local resident at a temporary vaccination site in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
Medical workers register local residents before they receive booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines at a temporary vaccination site in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
A medical worker guides a local resident through the registration process before receiving COVID-19 vaccine at a temporary vaccination site in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
Community workers record date of vaccination for local residents after they receive booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines at a temporary vaccination site in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
Medical workers administer booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines to local residents at a temporary vaccination site in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
Photos
