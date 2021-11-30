Angola receives batch of China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine

Xinhua) 08:34, November 30, 2021

LUANDA, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- Angola received on Monday 3.58 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine, which will boost the efforts of vaccination of citizens against COVID-19 in the country, an official announced.

Speaking to the press, the Secretary of State for Health for the hospital area, Leonardo Inocencio, underlined that the country expects to get 32 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the first quarter of 2022.

The official said the goal is to vaccinate, by the end of the year, 60 percent of the target population.

The official urged the target population to go to the vaccination sites to get the vaccine.

