Nearly 2.443 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

Xinhua) 16:02, November 23, 2021

Pupils get inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccines at Weiming elementary school in Weiming Village, Shinan Township, Xingye County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 18, 2021. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

BEIJING, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- Nearly 2.443 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered on the Chinese mainland as of Monday, data from the National Health Commission showed Tuesday.

