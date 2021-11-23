Home>>
Nearly 2.443 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 16:02, November 23, 2021
Pupils get inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccines at Weiming elementary school in Weiming Village, Shinan Township, Xingye County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 18, 2021. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)
BEIJING, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- Nearly 2.443 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered on the Chinese mainland as of Monday, data from the National Health Commission showed Tuesday.
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Guangxi promotes inoculation of COVID-19 vaccine on children aged 3-11
- Effectiveness of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine drops significantly after 6 months: Israeli study
- WHO chief says COVID-19 vaccine disparity must stop: VOA
- China unveils inhalable COVID-19 vaccine: Indian news website
- Over 2.396 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.