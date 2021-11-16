China unveils inhalable COVID-19 vaccine: Indian news website

Xinhua) 16:44, November 16, 2021

NEW DELHI, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- China last week unveiled a new COVID-19 vaccine that can be inhaled through the mouth, an Indian news website reported.

The inhalable vaccine has been jointly developed by prominent Chinese vaccine developer Chen Wei's team and the Chinese biotech company CanSino Biologics Inc., said the report, quoting a Chinese media report.

The company said that the immunity produced by the newly-developed vaccine is far better than the vaccine injected into the body, said the Indian website.

The website further quoted the company as saying that the inhalable COVID-19 vaccine would be beneficial for children as it is less painful and thus avoids regional pain and swelling.

The newly-introduced vaccine also saves resources, so it relieves production pressure, said the news website.

