China unveils inhalable COVID-19 vaccine: Indian news website
NEW DELHI, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- China last week unveiled a new COVID-19 vaccine that can be inhaled through the mouth, an Indian news website reported.
The inhalable vaccine has been jointly developed by prominent Chinese vaccine developer Chen Wei's team and the Chinese biotech company CanSino Biologics Inc., said the report, quoting a Chinese media report.
The company said that the immunity produced by the newly-developed vaccine is far better than the vaccine injected into the body, said the Indian website.
The website further quoted the company as saying that the inhalable COVID-19 vaccine would be beneficial for children as it is less painful and thus avoids regional pain and swelling.
The newly-introduced vaccine also saves resources, so it relieves production pressure, said the news website.
Photos
Related Stories
- Over 2.396 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland
- Children aged 3 to 11 receive COVID-19 vaccines in Changsha
- Hong Kong vaccine panel recommends Sinovac eligibility for children aged 3 to 17
- About 2.355 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland
- Over 2.338 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.