Over 2.338 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 16:20, November 09, 2021
BEIJING, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- More than 2.338 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered on the Chinese mainland as of Monday, data from the National Health Commission showed Tuesday.
