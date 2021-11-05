Over 2.3 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

Xinhua) 16:06, November 05, 2021

A resident gets a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at a community medical service center in Qingxiu District of Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 2, 2021. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

BEIJING, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- More than 2.3 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered on the Chinese mainland as of Thursday, data from the National Health Commission showed Friday.

